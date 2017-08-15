IntenseTraffic to Greece and the Rila Monastery

The traffic to Kulata border checkpoint and in the opposite direction, as well as the road to the Rila Monastery, are intense, reported bTV.

Today is the end of the four-day holiday for the Greeks and it's time for those who have come to vacation in our country, to go back.

It is expected that the border traffic will be busy throughout the day.

In order to avoid traffic accidents in the area to the Rila Monastery, there is an increased police presence.