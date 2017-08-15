Iran may Come out of the Nuclear Agreement in Case of New Sanctions Imposed by USA

Iran may come out of the nuclear agreement with the other world nuclear powers "within few hours" if the US imposes new sanctions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

"If America wants to go back to this practice (imposition of sanctions), Iran will surely return quickly - not within days or months, but within hours - to conditions more advanced than before the start of the negotiations," said Rouhani during a parliamentary session broadcast live on state television.

Iran says the new sanctions the US imposed on them contradict the 2015 agreement with the United States, Russia, China and three European powers. In it, Iran has agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for lifting most sanctions.