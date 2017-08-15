London Underground Station was Evacuated Briefly because of Damaged Train

Society » INCIDENTS | August 15, 2017, Tuesday // 12:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: London Underground Station was Evacuated Briefly because of Damaged Train Source: Twitter

The British police said they had briefly evacuated the Holborn station on the London subway due to a damaged train after a smoke on the platform this morning, Reuters reported.

Police said they had responded to fire and smoke alarm messages in a subway car. The reason was a damaged train, the transport police said.

A traveler has taken pictures of people evacuating the station. "There was smoke at one end of the station, a loud noise and smell," she wrote on Twitter. A little later, it was reported that the station was open again.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: London, underground station, evacuation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria