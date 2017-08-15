London Underground Station was Evacuated Briefly because of Damaged Train
Source: Twitter
The British police said they had briefly evacuated the Holborn station on the London subway due to a damaged train after a smoke on the platform this morning, Reuters reported.
Police said they had responded to fire and smoke alarm messages in a subway car. The reason was a damaged train, the transport police said.
A traveler has taken pictures of people evacuating the station. "There was smoke at one end of the station, a loud noise and smell," she wrote on Twitter. A little later, it was reported that the station was open again.
