Klitchko Revealed why he Gave up Boxing

Boxing legend Vladimir Klitchko revealed the main reason why he ended his career a few weeks ago. The Ukrainian shared that he no longer feels the same passion when fighting.

The former heavyweight champion said that even USD 20 million is not enough to change his mind and make the fans so desperate for revenge against Anthony Joshua happy.

"There were thousands of reasons to agree to a rematch to finish my career, and while I was making the decision, I felt that part of me was dead, and I saw how motivation is not as it was before. Fighting just for money I would hurt myself, "said the Ukrainian.

In his last match Klitschko lost a knockout from Briton Joshua in April. He was thinking long enough to fight back with Joshua, but decided to hang his gloves after 64 victories of 69 clash in his incredible long career.