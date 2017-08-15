Radical Preacher Musa Remains in Custody

The Plovdiv Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the District Court in Pazardzhik on August 2, which left Ahmed Musa Ahmed's request for replacement of his "detention" measure with the lighter one, FOCUS News reported.

In its reasoning, the court stated that since the last request to amend Ahmed Musa's measure there were no new circumstances that would extinguish the existence of the danger that the accused might abscond or commit a crime, considering Ahmed's previous conviction in 2003, the pending criminal proceedings against him for similar crimes and his frequent travels abroad and close contacts with people from abroad.

"In the past two months, again, there are no new circumstances requiring an amendment of the detention measure" the court's motives state.

Ahmed Musa is the only one of the 14 accused to disseminate the ideas of the "Islamic State", that has been detained in custody.