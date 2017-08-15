The Special Representative of the UN in Cyprus Handed his Resignation

UN special representative for Cyprus, Espen Bart Eide, officially resigned a month after the failure to reunify the island. This was announced on Monday by Deputy Official Secretary-General Farhan Hack. Reports BGNES.

"The Special Advisor to the Secretary General on the Cyprus issue, Espen Bart Eide, has asked to be officially dismissed in order to be able to take part in the upcoming legislative elections in his country, Norway," Hack said in a written statement. In his words, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his gratitude to Eide for his role as mediator in the talks between Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis and the leader of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Ackunjy.

"For the past 27 months, with unwavering resolve, perseverance and creativity, Eide helped the two leaders achieve unprecedented progress in coming up with a lasting solution to the dispute that has lasted for decades, bringing them closer than ever to the common vision of united Cyprus, "Hack noted.