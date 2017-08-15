One of the Richest Israeli Businessmen was Arrested for Money Laundering

Bulgaria: One of the Richest Israeli Businessmen was Arrested for Money Laundering Source: Twitter

Israeli police arrested a French-Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz and several businessmen in an international investigation of money laundering, said the source familiar with the investigation from France Press.

Steinmetz is the 17th richest man in Israel, his worth valued at more than one billion dollars in the Forbes magazine. Israeli police said that yesterday morning they detained five people on suspicion of committing a false transactions, including real estate transactions in another country, as well as the use of forged documents to transfer and launder money. The arrests are accompanied by searches in suspects homes and offices and are part of international investigations, the police said without further details.

From May 2016 Beny Steinmetz has been charged with  the creation of an organized criminal group in Romania and complicity to abuse of office and money laundering in a case of improper return of property, which cost the Romanian state 145 million euros. The name Beny Steinmetz appears in another case of corruption and money laundering, which is being investigated in cooperation with American, Swiss and Guinean police and refers to the corruption of foreign officials. Beny Steinmetz and other Israelis living abroad are suspected of being involved in an affair with bribes of tens of millions of dollars given to senior officials in Guinea in exchange for support for the development of their business in this country, said the Israeli police.

