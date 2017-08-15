Britain may ask for a Temporary Customs Union with the EU

Britain might want to stay in a customs union with the European Union for a while to avoid chaos on the border after the leave and to maintain the greatest possible freedom of trade in goods, the Associated Press and Reuters have said.

The Brexit ministry said there could be a "temporary customs union between the UK and the European Union," and that a future customs partnership could eliminate the need for a UK-EU customs border.

A government document to be published today suggests that one option after March 2019, when Britain is to leave the EU, is to create a temporary customs union that will be "time-limited".