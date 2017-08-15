Cyprus Will Send 60 Firefighters. 55 New Wildfires in Greece in the Last 24h

A total of fifty five new forest fires were recorded in the last 24 hours throughout the country. The blaze continues to rage in several regions, according to the Independent Balkan News Agency.

Cyprus Spokesperson Victor Papadopoulos published on twitter that the Republic of Cyprus offered assistance to Greece for the extinguishment of fires, which was accepted. A group of 60 firefighters with vehicles will depart from Cyprus with a C-130 aircraft of the Hellenic Air Force.