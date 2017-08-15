Cyprus Will Send 60 Firefighters. 55 New Wildfires in Greece in the Last 24h

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 15, 2017, Tuesday // 11:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Cyprus Will Send 60 Firefighters. 55 New Wildfires in Greece in the Last 24h pixabay.com

A total of fifty five new forest fires were recorded in the last 24 hours throughout the country. The blaze continues to rage in several regions, according to the Independent Balkan News Agency. 

 Cyprus Spokesperson Victor Papadopoulos published on twitter that the Republic of Cyprus offered assistance to Greece for the extinguishment of fires, which was accepted. A group of 60 firefighters with vehicles will depart from Cyprus with a C-130 aircraft of the Hellenic Air Force.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cyprus, greece, wildfires
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria