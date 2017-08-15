A British Court Sentenced Bulgarian Heroin Trafficker to 14 Years in Prison

British court sentenced Bulgarian citizen Vassil Stoyanov to 14 years in prison for GBP 11 million of heroin traffic, the British website kentonline.co.uk said.

The high-quality drug was discovered in the eastern docks of the Dover port during a check on a ferry arrived by a French Bulgarian lorry. On papers the truck was loaded with charcoal.

According to the Maedstone Court, Kent County, the cargo contained 2000 boxes of pallets with a recipient company in the city of Soham, County of Cambridge. Some 114 kg of heroin with a purity of 47 percent with a sale price of GBP 11 million were found in some boxes.