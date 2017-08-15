A British Court Sentenced Bulgarian Heroin Trafficker to 14 Years in Prison

Crime | August 15, 2017, Tuesday // 11:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A British Court Sentenced Bulgarian Heroin Trafficker to 14 Years in Prison Source: Pixabay

British court sentenced Bulgarian citizen Vassil Stoyanov to 14 years in prison for GBP 11 million of heroin traffic, the British website kentonline.co.uk said.

The high-quality drug was discovered in the eastern docks of the Dover port during a check on a ferry arrived by a French Bulgarian lorry. On papers the truck was loaded with charcoal.

According to the Maedstone Court, Kent County, the cargo contained 2000 boxes of pallets with a recipient company in the city of Soham, County of Cambridge. Some 114 kg of heroin with a purity of 47 percent with a sale price of GBP 11 million were found in some boxes.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heroin, trafficking, the UK, Bulgarian
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria