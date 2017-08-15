Repair of "Prague" Blvd in Sofia Will be Completed by the End of August

August 15, 2017
The repair of "Prague" Blvd in Sofia will actually end on August 31st. The information that it will last until 7 September is a technical mistake, the Sofia Municipality said today.

The boulevard had to be open today - August 15. The deadline is to be extended due to the replacement of the water supply and sewerage network, metropolitan mayor Yordanka Fandakova said in an interview this morning on bTV. 

Until 31 August, the following restrictions and changes in public transport are in force:

It is forbidden to enter road vehicles on "Prague" boulevard between "Gen. MD Skobelev "and ''Pencho Slaveykov'' Blvd. It is forbidden to stay and park the vehicles on:

''Pencho Slaveykov'' Blvd., between "St. Ivan Rilski "and" St. D. Sofiiski "- western side;

- ''Shandor Petyofi'' Street between "Hristo Stanchev" Str. And "Tsar Petar" Str.
- ''Dospat'' Str. Between "St. Yves. Rilski Street and ''Stresher'' str.

Until 7 September, there are some changes in the route of trolleybuses from lines No: 2, 2A, 8A, 9 and buses N 260.

 

 

 

