NIMH: Sunny Weather with Temperatures Between 27° and 32°

The weather will be mostly sunny today with maximum temperatures of between 27° and 32°.



Despite clouds in some areas, there is low probability of rains, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



The wind will be light from the North, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate.

There are favourable conditions for tourism on the mountains today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.



Temperatures vary between 6 and 15 degrees. There are scattered clouds and moderate wind in the high mountain areas, while in the Balkan Mountain there is fog.



MRS advises tourists to be aware of the weather forecast and the meteorological conditions in the mountains.



No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours