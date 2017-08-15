Terrorist Attack in Mali

Bulgaria: Terrorist Attack in Mali Source: Twitter

Again there was a terrorist attack in Mali. 15 people, including six attackers, were killed in an attack on the UN mission in Timbuktu. Reports BTV. 

This is the second attack that took place yesterday against the UN peacekeeping force in Mali.

The attacks are just ahead of today's session of the Security Council for Peace and Security in Africa.

