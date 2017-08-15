Teachers Approved 256 Schoolbooks

Total of 256 textbooks and kits for the second, sixth and eighth grade have received evaluation "put into practice" by teachers, said the education ministry.

The reason why two textbooks in a foreign language get a "not applicable in practice" rating is that they were not delivered by publishers to schools.

Today, at the MES in the presence of the project importers, the general assessments of the suitability of the school implementation projects were announced. This completes the second stage of the textbook assessment process and training kits for these three classes, which is done by pedagogues.

The first was for administrative compliance and was implemented by the ministry.

The second stage of the evaluation was conducted in 2 295 schools. It involved 40,192 teachers who teach a subject at the relevant stage of the level of education.

Projects of textbooks and study kits for 52 subjects were evaluated. Teachers gave a total of 935,757 evaluations for all projects. Approval is given to these textbooks and kits, which have a positive rating of over 50 percent of the teachers.

The contracts with the publishing agencies are forthcoming, and then follows the printing and distribution of school textbooks.

Education Minister Krasimir Valchev admitted that in some places the new books will not be ready on 15 September. In most schools, however, they will arrive on time.