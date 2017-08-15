Some of the Most Ancient Vietnamese Rituals will be Presented on 18th August in Sofia

For the first time, a performance featuring one of the most ancient rituals in Vietnam - The Three Mothers of God will be presented on August 18th in Sofia.

The performance is organized by the Embassy of Vietnam in Sofia and with the cooperation of the State Cultural Institute with the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The opening hour is 18.00.

The ritual, also known as Dao Mau, dates back to the 16th century and embodies the tribute to the three spheres of the universe: the heavenly, the water and the earth - the mountains and forests. Each of them has its goddess, the celebration of which, like the Three Mothers of God, is a synthesis of various religious traditions. Dao Mau advises people to live with warm hearts and to honor their ancestors. People in Vietnam believe that all natural phenomena are governed by the Three Mothers of God, and if one is blessed by them, his life will be safer. The ceremony is accompanied by music and dancing.

The ceremony of the Feast of the Three Mothers of God includes various artistic elements - music, songs, dances, and performers dressed in colorful traditional Vietnamese costumes. In addition to its unique artistic character, the ritual runs in a spirit of joy that encourages people to be good and build bonds between themselves, to be strong and to cope with foreign invasions and natural elements.

Dao Mao is considered to be a unique part of the Vietnamese culture and was listed in 2016 in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO. Apart from its beauty and unique combination of Vietnam's history and spiritual cultural tradition, it is also referred to as a unique form of honor and respect for the mother and woman in the social and political life of its time of creation.

