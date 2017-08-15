Foods Made from Insects will Soon be on the Market in Switzerland

The first human insect products will be available for sale in Swiss supermarkets next week, AFP reported.

Those who wish will taste burgers and meatballs of flour worms with rice, vegetables and spices, they will be sold in the Coop stores.

According to a spokesman for the Federal Food Safety Authority, Switzerland is the first European country to allow the use of insects for human food. Swiss legislation allows three types of insects for human consumption - grasshoppers, crickets and flour worms.

These insects are grown for animal feed. To be fit for man, they must be fourth generation