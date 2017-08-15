Car Crashed into a Pizzeria in a French City

Car crashed in Cesena pizzeria in Sep Sors, ​​in the department of Saint-Marne near Paris, world news agencies reported. A 13-year-old girl has died and at least seven others have been injured.

The cause of the incident is a 39-year-old man who crashed a dark BMW into the restaurant. He was arrested by the police, being in an inadequate state. According to RTL, the man said he had attempted suicide, and weapons were found in the car.

The police restricted the area, and before that, through Twitter, asked eyewitnesses not to share images, or "potentially false information." Still, there were photos from Twitter. One of the eyewitnesses told the BFM channel: "The car bumped into the outer terrace and stopped in the bar. The driver tried to turn it back, but someone stopped it, the police arrived quickly, there were 20 people in the restaurant."

The prosecutor's office in Mo described the case as "deliberate," but added that "it has nothing to do with a terrorist act." A spokesman for the French government also said it was "unlikely" that the incident was linked to terrorism.