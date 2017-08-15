Checks at Bulgarian Seaside Resorts to Continue

The Tourism Coordination Council, which was convened in the city of Bourgas by Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov on 14th of August announced the results of the inspections carried out in the past days in the summer resort of Sunny Beach at the Bulgarian seaside coast, reported BNT.

Deputy PM Simeonov said that the inspections resulted not only in reducing the excessive noise, but in more compliance with rules on behalf of businesses.

After the closure of a disco on Saturday night, apparently for excessive noise, other entertainment establishments in the resort also turned down the decibels.

Over the weekend, joint teams of the police, the Bulgarian Revenue Agency, the food agency, the regional health inspectorate and the Labour Inspectorate identified various irregularities including excessive noise and fiscal violations.

NRA identified fiscal irregularities and issuing of fake cash receipts, as well as discrepancies between the available money and the fiscal memory of the cash registers. The checks also found foods of unclear origin and with expired sell by date; violations of fire safety requirements and lack of employment contracts for hotel staff.

Deputy PM Simeonov said that the recent checks and exercises were part of further measures. He added that there was an overall plan to fight against irregularities.

Checks for excessive noise will continue in Sozopol, where there were also complaints about loud music.