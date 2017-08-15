Meglena Kuneva is Nominated for a New Position in Brussels

Former deputy prime minister and retired party leader Meglena Kuneva has acquired a new post in Brussels. This is understood by the Official Journal of the European Union of July 28, 2017.

Kuneva is proposed by the European Commission as a member of the committee, which deals with the status and financing of European political parties. Along with her, EC President Jean-Claude Juncker has also nominated Portuguese politician and former EU commissioner Antonio Vitorino. In the autumn of 2014, new rules on the status of European political parties and related political foundations were adopted. This was aimed at increasing transparency in their funding and respecting the values ​​on which the European Union is based. The control over the activities of the European parties and the related foundations is carried out by a six-member body, with two representatives being appointed by the European Commission and the European Parliament. The appointment is subject to the signing by each designated member of the declaration of independence and lack of conflict of interest, it is clear from a decision of the European Commission of 26 July 2017

"I will not ask for and will not accept instructions from institutions or governments or from any other body, office or agency. I will refrain from any action that is incompatible with the nature of my assigned functions. I declare that, to my knowledge, I am not in a conflict of interest. Conflict of interest exists when the impartial and objective exercise of my duties as a member of the committee made up of independent prominent persons is vitiated for reasons relating to family, private life, political, national, philosophical or religious affiliation, economic interest or any other interest which is common to that of a potential recipient. In particular, I declare that I am not a Member of the European Parliament, the Council or the Commission. I do not exercise election mandates. I am not an official of the European Union. I am not a current or former employee of a European political party or a European political foundation, "reads the verbatim text of the Declaration of Independence and Lack of Conflict of Interest that Kuneva had to sign to become a member of the European Party's governing body .