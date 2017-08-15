Bill Gates Made his Biggest Donation in 17 Years

Microsoft's founder and richest man in the world Bill Gates has made his biggest charity donation in 17 years, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing documents from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to data on June 6, the 61-year-old billionaire has donated USD 4.6 billion of its shares. However, the beneficiary organization remains unknown at this time. Bloomberg notes that the most prolific philanthropist has put the money in his own Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, whose work is focused on reducing inequalities around the world, improving health care and alleviating extreme poverty. Bill Gates is one of the largest donors in the field of philanthropic activity. It is believed that since 1994 he has spent over 35 billion dollars of his wealth for various charity causes. In 1999 alone, he invested the unprecedented USD 16 billion in aid to the world.

