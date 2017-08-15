A bus with passengers caught on fire in Vratsa. Fortunately, there were no injured in the accident. Reports Mediapool.

The fire on the bus, which was carrying workers to the Mezdra automobile plant, blew shortly after 22:30 on Monday. The driver smelled the smoke and immediately opened the doors so that a dozen passengers would go out. According to him, the fire brigade has responded very quickly and two teams arrived on the spot. As the firefighters quenched the fire, the bus air conditioner, which was mistakenly perceived by some witnesses as an explosion of a gas system, was blown up. It is assumed that the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction. The machine, which is owned by Burgas company, was manufactured in 1990 and only a month ago passed a technical inspection.