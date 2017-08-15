Aleksandar Nenkov, GERB: ''Tsankov Kamak' Will Never Return its Investment''

''Tsankov Kamak'' project is economically unprofitable - it will never return its investment of BGN 1 billion.'' This is what the MP from GERB Aleksandar Nenkov announced in the show "This morning"on bTV. 

MPs from GERB yesterday submitted information to the Prosecutor’s Office for an enquiry into the project, including data about its financing.

Costs soared three to four times from the start until its completion, while revenues during its operation cannot cover the initial investment. The project, worth a total BGN 1.5 billion, generated BGN 15 million revenues from electricity sales last year despite the higher price paid by state power company NEK, Nenkov said.

He further said that the  repair of the facility costs  BGN 80,000.

Asked if this alert is directed against Ahmed Dogan, the GERB lawmaker announced that the signal is not against a specific person. Many people are involved, he added. 

