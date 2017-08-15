St. Anastasia Island in Bourgas Bay to Mark Its Holiday Today

Eight boat rides are planned to the island of Saint Anastasia, (in Burgas bay, Bulgarian Black Sea coast) on August 15th, when the island celebrates its holiday for the fourth time. 3 catamarans will also travel to Saint Anatstia on the same day, reported BNT.

Rich programme is envisaged for the celebrations - the children will be entertained with pirate games, there will be a creative workshop, where thematic souvenirs will be made.

A little later, the traditional island dance (horo) with Ensemble "Strandzha" will take place and after midday, the organisers have provided a controlled access to the lighthouse, where visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of Bourgas city and the bay.

The "island kitchen" will also open doors, where visitors can enjoy a meal typical for Bourgas region - mussels cooked on tin sheet.

A festive water blessing will be served In the afternoon. A creative evening and a meeting with poets, writers and publishers from the area will be held in the later hours.