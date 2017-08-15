Today Bulgaria Will Sent the 34th Contingent of the Bulgarian Army to Participate in NATO Mission in Afghanistan

Politics » DEFENSE | August 15, 2017, Tuesday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Today Bulgaria Will Sent the 34th Contingent of the Bulgarian Army to Participate in NATO Mission in Afghanistan pixabay.com

With a ceremony, the 34th contingent of the Bulgarian Army will be sent to participate in the NATO Mission in Afghanistan "Resolute Support". The ritual will be held in Karlovo today at 10.00 am in the square in front of the house-museum "Vasil Levski" and will include Deputy Minister of Defense Anatoly Velichkov and Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Plamen Atanasov, reported BGNES. 

The contingent is comprised of over 100 servicemen, including 5 women. It includes a national element, a security group, a team of advisers, staff officers at the headquarters of the NATO Mission.

National commander of the contingent is Colonel Svetoslav Halvadjiev from the Command of the Land Forces. He has participated in two international missions of the Bulgarian Army.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 34th contingent, Afghanistan, Bulgarian Army
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria