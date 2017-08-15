Today Bulgaria Will Sent the 34th Contingent of the Bulgarian Army to Participate in NATO Mission in Afghanistan

With a ceremony, the 34th contingent of the Bulgarian Army will be sent to participate in the NATO Mission in Afghanistan "Resolute Support". The ritual will be held in Karlovo today at 10.00 am in the square in front of the house-museum "Vasil Levski" and will include Deputy Minister of Defense Anatoly Velichkov and Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Plamen Atanasov, reported BGNES.

The contingent is comprised of over 100 servicemen, including 5 women. It includes a national element, a security group, a team of advisers, staff officers at the headquarters of the NATO Mission.

National commander of the contingent is Colonel Svetoslav Halvadjiev from the Command of the Land Forces. He has participated in two international missions of the Bulgarian Army.