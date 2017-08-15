Many Tourists will Spend the Night at Rila Monastery before Assumption of Mary
Dozens of tourists chose to spend the night in Rila Monastery for the upcoming celebration of the feast day of the Assumption of Mary, which Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates on 15th of August, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Many people have decided to spend the night in tents close to the monastery and attend the morning liturgy to pray for health.
Representatives of the monastery said they expected many visitors from Bulgari and from other countries including France, Spain, Italy and Japan.
For convenience of the visitors, Rila Monastery will work with extended working hours until the end of the summer. The museum will be open from 8:30 to 19:30.
In order to avoid traffic accidents in the area to the Holy Monastery, there is an increased police presence.
