Sofia Mayor: ''Orlov Most' is the Busiest Crossroad in Sofia. I Call For Patience'

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 15, 2017, Tuesday // 09:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor: ''Orlov Most' is the Busiest Crossroad in Sofia. I Call For Patience' pixabay.com

''There is always something uncomfortable during a repar and ''Orlov Most''/''Eagle Bridge'' is the busiest crossroad in Sofia. This is what Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova announced in the show "This Morning" on bTV, while talking for the traffic jams caused by the repairs of the key crossroads of the city.

The mayor further said that the last major repair of Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd was made 11 years ago and the warranty period has l expired long time ago. The current repair will cost the municipality BGN 300,000. ''I insist to work quickly but the quality in this case is more important'', she added.

Regarding to the skyscrapers which are planned to be build in Sofia, she said that at the moment, the municipality can not stop the construction of skyscrapers in Sofia and that is why legislative changes are proposed.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Orlov Most, eagle bridge, repair, Yordanka Fandakova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria