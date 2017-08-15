Sofia Mayor: ''Orlov Most' is the Busiest Crossroad in Sofia. I Call For Patience'

''There is always something uncomfortable during a repar and ''Orlov Most''/''Eagle Bridge'' is the busiest crossroad in Sofia. This is what Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova announced in the show "This Morning" on bTV, while talking for the traffic jams caused by the repairs of the key crossroads of the city.

The mayor further said that the last major repair of Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd was made 11 years ago and the warranty period has l expired long time ago. The current repair will cost the municipality BGN 300,000. ''I insist to work quickly but the quality in this case is more important'', she added.

Regarding to the skyscrapers which are planned to be build in Sofia, she said that at the moment, the municipality can not stop the construction of skyscrapers in Sofia and that is why legislative changes are proposed.