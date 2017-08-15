Bulgarian Christians Mark Dormition of Mary

Bulgarians join August 15 the Christian world - Orthodox and Catholic - in celebrating one of the major religious holidays, the Assumption of Virgin Mary. File photo by Sofia Photo Agency

Tuesday marks the Dormition of the Holy Mother of God for Bulgaria's Orthodox Christians, reported bTV.

Known to Catholics and Anglicans as Assumption of Mary, the holiday marks the day Christians believe the mother of Christ passed away, aged 64, and was accepted in Heaven.

For Christians, it is a holiday of happiness and joy, for it it is believed to be the day that the mother of Christ rejoined him in eternal glory.

For Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholics alike, Mary's Assumption is seen as a concrete and present instance of the resurrection of the body, a belief integral to Christian theology and found in the creeds.

In Bulgaria the day is also the name day of persons bearing the widespread name Maria, and cognates like Mario, Mariana.

Many people will flock to churches for the traditional Dormition of the Holy Mother of God services.