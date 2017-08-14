Bulgarian Wins USD 2M From Playing Dota 2 Tournament

Ivan Ivanov, better known for his gaming nickname MinD_ContRoL, became a millionaire after an impressive victory at a Dota 2 tournament.

Ivanov is part of Team Liquid, who defeated the Chinese team Newbee in the big final of The International 2017 in the game Dota 2.

The race was held in Seattle as the Bulgarian team beat 3: 0 games. Ivanov and his teammates showed a brilliant game in front of 17,000 people who had taken part in KeyArena to watch what was happening.

On the Internet, over 5 million people watched the online final. The International 2017 is the world's largest e-sports event, this year's prize pool being nearly $ 25 million.



Of these, the champions will receive nearly 11 million, and Ivan Ivanov will become a millionaire, collecting BGN 2 million after paying the taxes.



This was the sixth edition of The International as the prize fund of the race is growing every year.



Ivanov, who is from Varna, was second participation in the tournament after 2016 when his team finished seventh.







Source: OFFNews