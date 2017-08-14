Bulgarian Wins USD 2M From Playing Dota 2 Tournament

Society | August 14, 2017, Monday // 17:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Wins USD 2M From Playing Dota 2 Tournament pixabay.com

Ivan Ivanov, better known for his gaming nickname MinD_ContRoL, became a millionaire after an impressive victory at a Dota 2 tournament.
Ivanov is part of Team Liquid, who defeated the Chinese team Newbee in the big final of The International 2017 in the game Dota 2.

The race was held in Seattle as the Bulgarian team beat 3: 0 games. Ivanov and his teammates showed a brilliant game in front of 17,000 people who had taken part in KeyArena to watch what was happening.

On the Internet, over 5 million people watched the online final. The International 2017 is the world's largest e-sports event, this year's prize pool being nearly $ 25 million.

Of these, the champions will receive nearly 11 million, and Ivan Ivanov will become a millionaire, collecting BGN 2 million after paying the taxes.

This was the sixth edition of The International as the prize fund of the race is growing every year.

Ivanov, who is from Varna, was second participation in the tournament after 2016 when his team finished seventh.



Source: OFFNews

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: e-sport, Dota 2, gaming, wins
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria