Sierra Leone Mudslide: 200 Suspected Dead in Flooding

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 14, 2017, Monday // 16:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sierra Leone Mudslide: 200 Suspected Dead in Flooding pixabay.com

More than 200 bodies have been brought to Sierra Leone's morgue after floods and mudslides brought a trail of chaos to West Africa, a coroner official has said, quoted by The Independent.

Authorities say at least 21 people have been killed with many more fatalities expected. 

Storms swept through the capital of Freetown early on Monday, flooding downtown streets and creating mudslides in hilly areas. 

Sierra Leone's national television broadcaster interrupted regular programming to show scenes of people digging through mud to retrieve the dead bodies of loved ones. 

Officials said military personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue operation currently ongoing. 

Deputy Information Minister Cornelius Deveaux said officials are still trying to compile casualty figures. 

Many of the impoverished areas of Sierra Leone's capital are close to sea level and have poor drainage systems, exacerbating flooding during this West African country's rainy season. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sierra Leone, mudslide, Africa, season, rainy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria