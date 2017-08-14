Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: 'National Resorts Should be a Symbol of Quality, They Are Our Business Card'

''National resorts are the image of Bulgarian tourism and we have to be very careful about how we present this image.'' This was announced by the Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova during his visit in sea capital of Bulgaria - Varna, reported iNews.

''The Tourism Ministry is preparing a vision for the provisional movable facilities in the resorts'', Minister Nikolina Angelkova added.



The ministry foresees the creation of a special status regulating infrastructure activity in resorts and everything linked to development activities. Angelkova promised the implementation of new ideas for the beaches as of the next summer.

She stressed on the importance of the architecture vision to delimit different areas with specific activities within the resort, all of which will be done in close cooperation with the business.

''It is of great importance to me that the activities that take place in the resorts to be regulated in order to guarantee the quality of the tourist product'', she further said.

Following the checks in Bulgaria’s Black Sea cost during the peak of the summer season, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova has recapped that most violations are related to the lack of lifeguards.

Over the weekend Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov also took part in inspections at Sunny Beach, reported BNR. During an inspection of authorities against strong noise levels, music equipment has been confiscated from a disco club and a DJ was detained for 24 hours.

Owners of nightclubs in Sunny Beach have accused inspectors of being selective and biased.