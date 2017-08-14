MFA: No Information For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Fires in Greece

At 15.00 no information has been received about injured Bulgarian citizens as a result of fires raging in Greece, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, quoted by bTV.

The wildfire that broke out near the town of Kalamos, some 45 km northeast of Athens, on Sunday afternoon has moved southwards toward the town of Varnavas on Monday morning, Greek Reporter writes.



Helicopters and planes have joined firefighters in an effort to control the flames and prevent the destruction of more houses, most of them holiday-homes, which are scattered in the woodland.



Firefighters say that the blaze is difficult to tackle because it moves into an area which is part woodland, part residential.

The head of the community of Varnavas, Haralambia Asimakopoulou, told Skai early on Monday that she had asked the fire service to dispatch more water-dropping aircraft to the area.



“We are scared that whatever we managed to save last night will just be burned today,” she said, stressing the size of the blaze.

A total of 150 firefighters were working in the area early on Monday, manning 68 fire engines, with the help of volunteers.

Hundreds of residents in Kalamos had fled their homes and spent the night near the beach.



More than a dozen houses were damaged by the fire, but there are no reports of injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bulgaria recommends Bulgarian citizens traveling or staying in Greece to be informed in advance of the current situation, and to avoid the affected areas, and to strictly observe the instructions of the local authorities.

Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information or to report their relatives may do it on the Emergency Call Desk of the Bulgarian Embassy in Athens: 00 30 6937 096 220