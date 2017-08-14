GERB Filed the Signal for "Tsankov kamak" Hydro Power Plant

GERB submitted a signal to the Chief Prosecutor regarding the Tsankov Kamak Project. According to the deputy from the party Desislava Atanasova, the biggest doubts she has with her colleagues are whether this project will actually be paid off. According to her words, spoken immediately after the alert, GERB does not have the necessary expertise to assess whether it will be paid from the commissioning of this facility and how long it would take "We think there will be a negative rate of return, because experts say the payment will last for hundreds of years," Atanasova said.

She also pointed out that after 7 years of operation, repair works on Tsankov Kamak are now required. That is why, she says, it is advisable to carry out an in-depth check. "We believe that the Chief Prosecutor and his subordinates have similar expertise and that a number of experts have to express their point of view and be heard and we hope that all of us will soon realize whether this project, worth more than BGN 1 billion, would be benefitial for society, and whether, in view of its maintenance and its exploitation, more resources would be needed, "she stressed.

Atanasova again said that at the time this project was implemented, the government of the Triple coalition ruled with the Minister of Energy Rumen Ovcharov, Deputy Minister Kornelia Ninova. According to GERB MP, it is now time for Ninova not only to comment on the creation of the anti-corruption body but also to give an opinion on whether it should also deal with such a deal as the Tsankov Kamak project.

Alexander Nenkov reminded that the press conference at the end of last week and the present motif of the signal is the same. "And it is that signs of corruption are noticed: it is the people who speak the most about the parallel state and Mrs. Ninova in particular, in fact, such examples, are a clear principle on how inappropriately, to the detriment of society a lot of money are spent, "he said. According to him, there are 1.5 billion invested funds and the real revenues per year of this project in the last year were BGN 15 mln.

"We believe that this speaks for itself, and I'm sure the prosecutor's office will seek expertise that is serious enough to say whether this project really should have happen and how the money were distributed for its realization Because if you remember from the beginning its value was 440 million, then it was 1 billion and the road that was built to reach the Tzankov Kamak hydro power plan from 41 million went up to 120 million, "the MP from GERB.