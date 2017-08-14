Inflation in Bulgaria Reaches 1% Since Beginning of 2017
The consumer price index in July 2017 compared to June 2017 was 100.3%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.3%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (July 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 1.0% and the annual inflation in July 2017 compared to July 2016 was 1.3% (Figure 1 and Annex, Table 1). The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (August 2016 - July 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (August 2015 - July 2016) was 0.9%, according to the National Statistical Institute's data.
In July 2017 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:
Food and non-alcoholic beverages - a decrease of 0.1%;
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;
Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 2.8%;
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.8%;
Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of 0.4%.
Health - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;
Transport - a decrease of 0.5%;
Communications - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;
Recreation and culture - an increase of 7.1%;
Education - an increase of 0.1%;
Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 1.0%;
Miscellaneous goods and service - a decrease of 0.6%. Harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) The harmonized index of consumer prices in July 2017 compared to June 2017 was 100.5%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.5%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (July 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 0.8% and the annual inflation in July 2017 compared to July 2016 was 0.6% . The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (August 2016 - July 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (August 2015 - July 2016) was 0.2%. In terms of HICP, in July 2017 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:
Food and non-alcoholic beverages - a decrease of 0.1%;
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - a decrease of 0.1%;
Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 2.6%;
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.7%;
Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of 0.2%;
Health - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;
Transport - an increase of 0.2%;
Communications - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;
Recreation and culture - an increase of 3.9%;
Education - an increase of 0.1%; Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 3.2%;
Miscellaneous goods and service - a decrease of 0.3%.
The report further shows, that the price index of a small basket in July 2017 compared to June 2017 was 100.0% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (July 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 101.4%
In July 2017 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:
Food products - a decrease of 0.3%;
Non-food products - a decrease of 0.3%;
Services - an increase of 1.1%.
