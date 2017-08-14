Leonardo DiCaprio will Play Leonardo da Vinci

The American actor Leonardo DiCaprio will play the role of the infamous creator and artist by the same name, Leonardo da Vinci, in an upcoming biographical film, reports Deadline.com

DiCaprio is also a producer of the film which will be based on the book of Walter Isaacson. Paramount and Universal bought the rights for making the book into a motion picture for a substantial sum. Walter Isaacson is an American journalist, he was chief editor of Time Magazine. He is also a writer and bestseller in the genre of biographical novels. He wrote the biography of Steve Jobs, which turned into a movie too, as well as books about the President of the USA Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein.

The starting date for the shooting of the movie is still not reported, however the book will be released on the market this October. According to the publisher of the book – the storytelling is intertwined with actual notebooks of the Italian painter and inventor.