Terrorists Planning an Attack in Moscow were Detained

The Russian Federal Commission of security captured four terrorists – one is a Russian citizen and the other are from Central Asia countries, they were preparing an attack in Moscow and the region. Reported TASS.

The group planned suicide bombings with powerful explosives at places where a lot of people gather, like trasportation and commerce facilities in Moscow.

The preparation was guided by a representative of ISIS, who acted upon commands coming from Syrian higher rank members of the organization. Near the Russian capital the police found and secured a laboratory where the terrorists made explosives and detonation devices.