Huge Mussels Near Russe Activates Pearl Hunting

Enormous live mussels have appeared directly along the coastline of the Danube River in Russe. This provoked some of the people to use their free time not only for a walk but also for collecting the enormous specimens of the mussel kingdom.

''There is no way in these huge living mussels not to have at least one small pearl. If it turns out, however, that there are no pearls, I will try to see if they are tasty and whether they are for eating. Otherwise, they are still attractive and after cleaning they will turn at least into a nice souvenir, "explained one of the" hunters "of pearls, reported DarikNews.