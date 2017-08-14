Bulgargaz pedicts a 6% Decline in Natural Gas From October 1

Bulgargaz predicts a 6% decline in natural gas from October 1. This is clear from a news release on the company's website, quoted by bTV. 

The estimated price of blue fuel for the fourth quarter of 2017 is BGN 347.99 per 1000 cubic meters (excluding transport, excise and VAT). This represents a decrease of BGN 22.22 per 1000 cubic meters compared to the current price.

Bulgargaz indicated that the decrease was due to the lower exchange rate of the lev against the US dollar.

The final proposal to validate the gas price for the fourth quarter of 2017 will be submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on September 8, 2017.

