A 24-year-old Hit a Doctor After a Noise Complaint

Another case of aggression against a medic in our country. A doctor from the Emergency Assistance Center in Dobrich was struck after a scandal between two men, the press office of the district directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced.

After the incident, the police detained the two men from the nearby village of Stojer. They are aged 24 and 40. At the beginning of the scandal, the doctor on duty asked them to obey the order of the building and not to make noise, and then the younger man struck him in the chest area. Rapid police proceeding has been initiated on the case.