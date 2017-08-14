Big Ben will go Silent for Four Years

Bulgaria: Big Ben will go Silent for Four Years Source: Pixabay

The clock of the Westminster Palace in London, called Big Ben, will shut down for four years, Reuters reported.

On August 21, the repair of one of the most popular watches in the world will begin. The hammers that struck the 14-ton bell for 157 years will be dismantled from the clock. The bell will only be beaten for important occasions, such as the New Year. The 96-meter tower, which is considered to be the most photographed building in the UK, is already half-covered in preparations for the repair. It is also planned to wash and repair the Big Ben dials. The experts will repair three dials at the same time. The fourth will show the time using a modern electric motor (the original drive will be returned after the repair).

