Queen Elizabeth II is Ready to Abdicate and Make Charles King

Queen Elizabeth II is preparing her abdication from the throne and the appointment of her son, Prince Charles, as regent. This is claimed by sources close to the Buckingham palace, cited by Daily mail.

The 91 year old queen shared to her closest people that if at 95 she is still at the throne, she would like to opt for the regent act. The document will allow her eldest son Charles to take the crown even if she is still alive. He would completely take all functions hold by the monarch without an official coronation. According to sources Queen Elizabeth II is keen on the preservation of the Monarchy and hopes for a smooth transition. Her majesty wants to give way to the younger heirs. Prince Charles had already taken on his new role as a representative of his mother during two trips to Australia and New Zealand.