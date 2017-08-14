Queen Elizabeth II is Ready to Abdicate and Make Charles King

World | August 14, 2017, Monday // 13:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Queen Elizabeth II is Ready to Abdicate and Make Charles King Youtube

Queen Elizabeth II is preparing her abdication from the throne and the appointment of her son, Prince Charles, as regent. This is claimed by sources close to the Buckingham palace, cited by Daily mail.

The 91 year old queen shared to her closest people that if at 95 she is still at the throne, she would like to opt for the regent act. The document will allow her eldest son Charles to take the crown even if she is still alive. He would completely take all functions hold by the monarch without an official coronation. According to sources Queen Elizabeth II is keen on the preservation of the Monarchy and hopes for a smooth transition. Her majesty wants to give way to the younger heirs. Prince Charles had already taken on his new role as a representative of his mother during two trips to Australia and New Zealand.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Queen Elizabeth II, abdication, monarchy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria