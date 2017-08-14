Sweden Urges Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to 'Come to Their Senses'

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström said she hoped the US and North Korea would 'come to their senses' before their increasingly heated rhetoric leads the two nations into a nuclear war, The Local reported.



Wallström expressed serious concern over the most recent escalation and urged the international community to “thoroughly implement” the latest round of UN sanctions against North Korea.



Both North Korea and the US have ramped up their already bellicose rhetoric in the past week, with North Korea saying it is considering missile strikes near US strategic military installations on the Pacific island of Guam, and US President Donald Trump threatening to bring down “fire and fury” in response.



“Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” Trump tweeted on Friday.



The US has no formal diplomatic relations with North Korea, but as a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission several experts have named Sweden as a possible mediator in the crisis.



“I don't think one should promise too much or speculate about things. We are always there, with our view of the diplomatic tools and a peaceful way forward. That is always our basic attitude. That is what is needed now,” Swedish Foreign Minister Wallström told the TT news agency on Sunday.



“We can only encourage both parties to come to their senses and hopefully find a way for political dialogue going forward,” she added.



She said she was concerned about Trump and Kim Jong Un's mounting war of words.