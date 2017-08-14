Two People Drowned on the Black Sea Coast in the Weekend

The sea took two victims during the weekend, reported Novini, citing the police.

The first case is of 52 year old man from the capital. He drowned in the area of the South beach in Kiten. Meanwhile the 5th local police department in Burgas received a signal about a body brought back to the shore by the waves in the area of the Northern beach in the town. Later it was announced it was 50 year old citizen of the city. Initial look did not show any sign of aggression.