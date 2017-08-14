Two People Drowned on the Black Sea Coast in the Weekend
Source: Pixabay
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The sea took two victims during the weekend, reported Novini, citing the police.
The first case is of 52 year old man from the capital. He drowned in the area of the South beach in Kiten. Meanwhile the 5th local police department in Burgas received a signal about a body brought back to the shore by the waves in the area of the Northern beach in the town. Later it was announced it was 50 year old citizen of the city. Initial look did not show any sign of aggression.
- » A 24-year-old Hit a Doctor After a Noise Complaint
- » Fire at the Elenite Resort
- » Cows Overturned a Bus in Turkey, Three Peole Died
- » Several People Died and Dozens were Injured in the Charlottesville Clashes from Yesterday
- » Bulgarian Citizen Has Died at Mount Han Tengri in Tianshan Mountain, Falling from 6200m
- » Refugee Rescue Boat Send to Help Far-Right Anti-Immigrant Ship Stranded in Mediterranean Sea
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)