Record High-Rise of 42% of Passengers Passed Through Sofia Airport

For the first seven months of the year, a total of 3, 747, 596 passengers passed through Sofia Airport, which presents a record-high rise of 42% over the same period last year, the airport administration reported, quoted by bTV.

It is noted that a total of 1,771 tons of freight and postal items were processed in July, of which 58% were carried by freight aircraft and the rest - by passenger.

The number of passengers on regular international flights has risen by 33%, while the number of domestic flight passengers rose by 57%, while that of charter flight passengers rose by 12%.