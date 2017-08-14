213,900 are the Unemployed in Bulgaria

The coefficient of the economic activity of the population aged between 15 and 64 is 71.8%, according to NSI data for the second quarter of the year. This is 2.4% more than in the same period of 2016. The employment rate is 67.2%, which is a 3.5% increase on an annual basis. The unemployment rate is 6.3%, or 1.7% lower than the same period last year, Nova informs.

The economically inactive people aged 15 - 64 were 1,296.7 thousand, or 28.2% of the population in the same age group. Of these, 115.6 thousand, or 8.9%, are discouraged about finding a job. In the second quarter of 2017, the total number of employed people aged 15 and over was 3 171.7 thousand, of which 1 681.4 thousand were men and 1 490.4 thousand were women. The relative share of employed people aged 15 and over was 52.2% and increased by 2.7 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2016. For men this share is 57.6% and for women - 47.2%.

