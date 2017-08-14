Floods Took Away Hundreds of Lives in Nepal and India

At least 143 people have died after monsoon rains have caused floods in India and Nepal, Darik reported. This was reported by the authorities in both countries, warning that the number of deaths may increase as the full scale of the disaster is still unclear.

Three-day heavy rainfall caused floods and landslides that killed at least 70 people in Nepal and 73 in the northern and eastern parts of India.

About 200,000 people are currently accommodated in temporary camps in the Asam province of India, which is often the victim of floods, especially in the monsoon season. Another 15,000 people had to leave their homes in the Bihar province, which borders Nepal and where the water level in seven rivers has reached dangerously high levels.

At the same time, on Sunday, a massive landslide swept two passenger buses in the province of Himachal Pradesh, taking the lives of 46 people.

In Nepal, over 48,000 homes have been completely submerged by floods, and 21,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, police said. And while emergency forces are still trying to reach all injured areas, access to some of which is severely hampered, the government announced 47 people missing and probably dead.

At the same time, the Nepalese Red Cross warned that the country is threatened by a shortage of drinking water and food, which could lead to a humanitarian crisis.