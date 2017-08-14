The State Assumes the Construction of Highway Toll System
The state will build toll system on the highways in our country. A state-owned enterprise will be created for this purpose and the aim is for the system to work in the shortest possible time, said the head of the API Doncho Atanasov. Reported BTV.
According to him, the system will be the first to self-finance and will not rely on budget funds. Atanassov, however, refused to answer where the money will come for its construction. After the system starts, the expected revenues for road repair are expected to reach BGN 1 billion per year.
