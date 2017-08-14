Despite the Ban, People of Silistra are Bathing on the Danube

Dozens of people from Silistra find refugee in the waters of the Danube during the hot days, although there is a ban on bathing in the river. Reports BTV

The favorite place for swimming and bathing of the residents in Silistra is to the Polaris dredging plant. People come, even though the municipality issued an order in April that prohibits bathing in the Danube.

"This sand is amazing, even on the sea there is no such sand. My colleagues, who were sailors, say that we have a real miracle here. But we have no legal beach, "says Plamen.

"We are here every Sunday, with the dogs, with my whole family." added another person enjoying the river beach.

There are legitimate beaches in the nearby Romanian cities on the Danube. But it is unacceptable for Silistrians to go near the great river and bath. Most people in the region have low-income and can not afford to go to seaside resorts.

The municipality pointed out several reasons for not being able to build a beach on the Danube.

The main reason is the numerous stretches of sudden deepwater whirlpools and the volatile bottom along the coast. In addition, the provision of rescuers, medical staff and other employees is a financial burden that the local treasury can not afford.

And last but not least, the Danube is a border, under the jurisdiction of the state, and there are normative limits for the development of activities.

Until a solution has been found, people from Silistra will continue to enjoy the benefits of the Danube, albeit in violation of the prohibitions.