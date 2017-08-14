Fire at the Elenite Resort

A fire broke out in the forest of Elenite resort, BTA reported. The signal is given around 8pm last night. Dozens of decares of tree vegetation was burned.

There are firefighters on the site, but the fight with the fire was difficult because of the strong wind in the area, Saint Vlas Mayor Ivan Nikolov said. So far there is no evidence of injured and evacuated tourists.

The fire started with fireworks from a hotel, said the governor of Pernik and the chairman of Women GERB Irena Sokolova, FOCUS News reported.