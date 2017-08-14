Scientists Found over 90 Volcanoes Under the Ice of Antarctica

A group of researchers from the University of Edinburgh found 91 volcanoes hidden beneath the ice cover in the western part of Antarctica. Reports BGNES.

According to geologists, the volcanic belt may be the largest on the planet, the Guardian writes. "We were shocked, we did not expect to find such a number of volcanoes in Western Antarctica, which is three times the expected," said Robert Bingham, an expert on glaciers, before researchers in the region found 47 volcanoes, Which are under a 2-kilometer ice blanket, have a height of 100 to 3850 meters. "We believe there is a high probability that the volcano concentration in this region is the largest in the world - even more than in the east of Africa "Bingham said.

It is to be determined what is the state of those volcanoes and whether they are active or not.