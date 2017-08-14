Cows Overturned a Bus in Turkey, Three Peole Died
time.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
At least three people have died in a road traffic accident in Turkey, local media reported.
18 passengers have been injured. The bus has left the road on the Ankara-Konya route. This happened after a collision with a herd of cows that emerged on the highway in Ankara province. The injured were taken to hospital.
- » A 24-year-old Hit a Doctor After a Noise Complaint
- » Two People Drowned on the Black Sea Coast in the Weekend
- » Fire at the Elenite Resort
- » Several People Died and Dozens were Injured in the Charlottesville Clashes from Yesterday
- » Bulgarian Citizen Has Died at Mount Han Tengri in Tianshan Mountain, Falling from 6200m
- » Refugee Rescue Boat Send to Help Far-Right Anti-Immigrant Ship Stranded in Mediterranean Sea
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)