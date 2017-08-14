Cows Overturned a Bus in Turkey, Three Peole Died

At least three people have died in a road traffic accident in Turkey, local media reported.

18 passengers have been injured. The bus has left the road on the Ankara-Konya route. This happened after a collision with a herd of cows that emerged on the highway in Ankara province. The injured were taken to hospital.

